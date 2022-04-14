Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Michael Seger joins 2 News Oklahoma as morning meteorologist

PHOTO: Michael Seger
KJRH
PHOTO: Michael Seger
Posted at 1:34 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 14:38:18-04

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News Oklahoma is excited to welcome Michael Seger to the weather team.

Seger knows Oklahoma and knows Oklahoma weather after spending several years in Tulsa. He brings a passion for weather and storm chasing to the team.

Look for him to join Cori Duke and Justin Fischer on 2 News Today in the coming weeks.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7