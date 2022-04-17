Gardening advice to keep your plants healthy

TULSA, Okla — It's Spring gardening time but before you rush to the store to buy new plants and soil, we spoke to a local soil company owner to provide you with what you need to know about gardening in Oklahoma.

Whether you're doing perennial gardening, landscaping, or planting an edible garden; now is the time to get your hands dirty and start planting.

Carla Grogg owns GP Soils, a local organic soil company.

She said to start gardening it's important to choose the right soil.

Grogg explained that plants need good nutrients and vitamins just like humans do.

So finding nutrient-rich soil is where a person should start their gardening journey.

With the fluctuating Oklahoma weather, some people may feel this isn't the right time to start your plants.

Grogg said you shouldn't let that discourage you.

“I would encourage everyone to just go ahead and plant. The main point is to get your soil correct and add some nutrition in with your plants so they can get an established root system but don’t be afraid to plant at this point", Grogg said.

