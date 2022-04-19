Tulsa firefighters find person dead in Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department found a body in the Arkansas River on Tuesday afternoon.
Fire officials say they were called out to search near 71st Street and Riverside around 3 p.m. and found the person dead near 31st Street and Riverside.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Trending Stories:
- Tulsa police seize woman's recently bought car after they told her it was stolen
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Law enforcement kills bow-and-arrow-wielding man near Vinita
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Judge voids nationwide mask mandate for mass transit
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter