Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa firefighters find person dead in Arkansas River

Fire crews at Arkansas River
Posted at 4:42 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 18:34:52-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department found a body in the Arkansas River on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials say they were called out to search near 71st Street and Riverside around 3 p.m. and found the person dead near 31st Street and Riverside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7