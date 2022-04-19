Watch
Governor signs bill allowing police to keep videos secret

A frame grab from Officer Aurash Zarkeshan body camera when Zarkeshan pulled over David Ware. Zarkeshan was critically wounded during a traffic stop, Monday, June 29, 2020. The other officer, Sgt. Craig Johnson, died of his wounds on Tuesday. The suspected gunman, 32-year-old David Anthony Ware, was arrested following a search that lasted more than seven hours. (Tulsa Police Department/Tulsa World via AP)
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt signed legislation Monday to allow law enforcement to keep from the public audio or video recordings showing an officer’s line-of-duty death.

The measure was drafted after Tulsa police were required under Oklahoma law to release a video of a suspect shooting two officers, one of whom later died. A jury trial began Monday for the man accused of the killing.

“This bill is about protecting the dignity not only of our fallen heroes but their fellow officers and surviving family members who can be retraumatized by these recordings,” Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, said in a statement. “It can also make it more difficult to seat a jury in such cases.”

The bill prohibits the public release of such videos unless a judge determines the public interest outweighed the reason for denial. It also authorizes a deceased officer’s family members to view the audio or video.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys retain the right to use such videos in legal proceedings under the new law.

