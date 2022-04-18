LIVE BLOG: Opening statements to start in David Ware trial

TULSA, Okla. — The trial for David Ware started with opening statements on Monday at the Tulsa County Courthouse.

Ware is accused of shooting Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan during a June 2020 traffic stop. Johnson died in the shooting and Zarkeshan went through several months of treatment and rehabilitation due to his injuries.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler and Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray are prosecuting the case against Ware who is represented by veteran attorneys Kevin Adams and Robert Gifford. The state is seeking the death penalty if Ware is convicted while his defense team is aiming to prove their client acted in self-defense.

2 News Oklahoma has a reporter in the courtroom to track updates from the trial:

Monday, April 18

10:09 a.m.

Jurors enter the courtroom to be sworn in. The jury is made up of nine men and three women.

