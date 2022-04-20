Tulsa police officer arrested for alleged child abuse

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa police officer is being investigated on allegations of child abuse.

Tulsa police said the department learned of the investigation on Tuesday. Officer Michael Bell faces charges of child abuse for an incident that took place in Jenks. TPD said the alleged incident did happen when Bell was off duty.

Since Bell is Native American the investigation is under the jurisdiction of the Muscogee Nation. He was booked on April 19th.

Tulsa police said he is now on administrative leave pending the investigation. 2 News Oklahoma is going to keep updating as the situation develops.

