Body found in shallow grave in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say they discovered a body in a shallow grave north of Admiral and 129th.
Officers will be working on recovering the body and investigating the scene.
A press conference is being held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to discuss more details about the case.
This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.
