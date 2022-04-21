Watch
Body found in shallow grave in east Tulsa

Posted at 8:40 AM, Apr 21, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say they discovered a body in a shallow grave north of Admiral and 129th.

Officers will be working on recovering the body and investigating the scene.

A press conference is being held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to discuss more details about the case.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

