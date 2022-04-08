Aunt of missing 24-year-old Tyra Whitaker speaks out; boyfriend charged with murder

TULSA, Okla. — The family of a missing Tulsa woman says they are concerned for her safety after her boyfriend was arrested in the murders of two Tulsa women. Police say Tyra Whitaker was last seen getting in a truck with Terryl Brooks. Whitaker’s aunt, who is now speaking on behalf of her family, says Brooks’s arrest has them fearing the worst.

Renee McCaskill says it’s been a nightmare for her and her family. She says Whitaker was someone who spoke to her family on a daily basis. Since her disappearance they have not stopped looking for her.

“My greatest fear is probably the same as everybody’s greatest fear,” McCaskill said.

Whitaker’s family has even more reason to fear after learning of the murder charges against her boyfriend Terryl Brooks.

“I choose to remain in prayer and remain positive and still be realistic.”

McCaskill describes her niece as someone who always lights up a room. She says she has an infectious laugh, is a great cook, and a great mother to a little boy. The toddler is now being taken care of by family.

Whitaker went to Union High School and recently enrolled in online college. Whitaker was also working at the Family Dollar on West Edison. She was last seen leaving work on January 19. Police say she was seen getting into Brooks's pick-up truck.

Two months later, Brooks is in jail and Whitaker remains missing. Meanwhile McCaskill has this message for Whitaker.

“Come back. We love you. We’ve been looking for you.”

Investigators want to find the truck they say Brooks was driving, believing it may have clues to where she is. They’re looking for an older gray Chevy truck with primer on it. If you have any information on the case, you’re asked to call the Tulsa crime stoppers, (918) 596-COPS.

