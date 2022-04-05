Tulsa police arrests suspect in two local homicides

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have arrested a man they suspect is involved in the deaths of two local women.
Officers say Terryl Brooks was taken into custody and questioned by homicide investigators overnight.
Lt. Brandon Watkins says Brooks was spotted when an OHP trooper saw him driving suspiciously around 41st and 129th East Avenue.
Brooks is being arrested for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Elizabeth Dillard and Star Rainbow Dancer.
Police found Dillard shot to death on her front porch on March 25. Then, on April 3, police also found Dancer shot to death in her home after conducting a welfare check.
TPD says the evidence at the scene linked the two homicides together.
This story is developing. We will continue to update as we learn more.
