Tulsa police looking for missing girlfriend of accused killer

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is looking for the girlfriend of a man accused in two of the city's recent homicide investigations.

Tulsa police say Tyra Whitaker hasn't been seen since Jan. 19 when she got into Terryl Brooks's truck at the Family Dollar near North Gilcrease Museum Road and West Edison Street.

Police arrested Brooks on Tuesday in connection to the killings of Elizabeth Dillard and Star Rainbow Dancer who died after two separate shootings.

Police say Walker hasn't been in contact with family or friends since the last time she was seen. They reported her missing in February.

Anyone with any information that could help find her is asked to call Tulsa CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS.

