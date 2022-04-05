Casting Call: Extras needed for law enforcement roles in Sylvester Stallone series

OKLAHOMA CITY — Another casting call went out Thursday for extras in the upcoming Sylvester Stallone series "Tulsa King."
The Paramount+ series stars Stallone as a mobster from New York living in Tulsa. Stallone has already been spotted filming for the series around town.
Extras needed for this portion of filming include law enforcement like police, FBI and ATF agents. Filmmakers are hoping to recruit extras with real law enforcement experience for these roles.
Filming for this portion of the series starts April 13 in Oklahoma City. Submission information is available online.
