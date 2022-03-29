Downtown Tulsa roads closed for 'Tulsa King' Sylvester Stallone series filming

TULSA, Okla. — Multiple streets in downtown Tulsa will be closed for several days while filming is going on for "Tulsa King."

The series will tell the story of 75-year-old mobster Dwight "The General" Manfredi who is released after a prison sentence for murder and banished from his New York operation to Tulsa.

Up to 120 people are expected to be in attendance for filming. The series is one of many Hollywood productions coming to film right here in Green Country.

The road closures are starting on March 29 and are expected to last until March 31.

