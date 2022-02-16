'Yellowstone,' '1883' creator making Tulsa-set series starring Sylvester Stallone

TULSA, Okla. — Co-creator of "Yellowstone" and "Mayor of Kingstown," and creator of "1883" Taylor Sheridan is working on a new series set in Tulsa.

"The Tulsa King" will star longtime film icon Sylvester Stallone as a former New York City mobster forced to relocate to Tulsa to try and re-establish his life.

There's no official date for the series premiere.

A video posted to the "1883" Instagram page Tuesday features both Sheridan and Stallone talking about the project.

