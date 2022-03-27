Fatal accident and building fire in Sperry

SPERRY, Okla — Emergency personnel responded to a building in Sperry after a call came in at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning about a car hitting the structure.

The car crashed into a building on West Main Street and first responders were able to remove the driver before the building caught fire.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

While the building fire has been extinguished, Sperry Fire Fighters are monitoring the scene to extinguish any hot spots that might occur.

No first responders were injured while helping the driver or fighting the building fire.

