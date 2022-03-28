MLF Redcrest 2022 Champion

TULSA, Okla — The Redcrest Bass Pro Tour Championship at Grand Lake in Grove, Okla ended Sunday evening.

The top 10 anglers arrived in Tulsa after competing for the Bass Pro Tour Redcrest Championship at Grand Lake.

The 2022 Champion, Bobby Lane, won in the final minutes by a narrow margin.

“Nothing has ever felt sweeter in my life to win a huge event like this on this stage in the last nail-biting minutes was awesome", Lane said.

It was the last fish that he took a chance on, he had it weigh multiple times.

“I look at it and I said I know that’s a two-pounder. Weighed it twice and then to reweigh it a third I was going to reweigh it no matter what. I was running out of time. I couldn’t put my Lowrance Ghost on high enough to get around to another dock to fish it. It was just that decision and I reweighed it and it went to two pounds. I mean it was god willing and a little luck is all that was", Lane said.

Oklahoma's Zack Birge finished 6th place followed by Oklahoma's Edwin Evers who finished 7th.

Birge told 2 News that he's feeling great even with his placement.

“It’s not exactly what I wanted obviously. We all want to win but I’m just happy to be here, be able to fish this event in our home state Oklahoma. So finishing 6th place no complaints at all", Birge said.

Evers on the other hand said finishing 7th was a tough pill to swallow.

“I thought this could be my event. I felt like going into today it was all going really good and I thought I had a perfect plan and it just didn’t happen", Evers said.

Both Birge and Evers are thinking about what they could have done differently, and taking some new lessons away from this tournament.

As for Lane, he's taking the time to celebrate with family, friends, and fans.

“This whole week has been the biggest defining moment of my whole entire career but yes I’ve been in this position before. I’ve lost by two ounces last year. I’ve had nail-biting finishes lost fish to win and today to finally pull through it means the absolute world to me", Lane said.

This isn't the end for the three anglers, Lane said he isn't sure what the future holds as he has lived for this moment.

Lane will regroup and get back out on the boat for another event.

As for Evers and Birge, they both have plans to get back on the water for other competitions within the next week.

