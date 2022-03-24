THE BOAT THE INTERNET BUILT: 2 News gets an inside look at the 'SV Seeker' and updates to come

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — 2 News Oklahoma received an update from the creator of the SV Seeker Thursday afternoon. It’s also known as “The Boat the Internet Built.” It’s currently docked at Muskogee's Three Forks Harbor.

Jackson told 2 News, the project doesn’t have a time-line for when it will be finished. He spent Thursday working to get the wifi set up on the boat. Next week, he plans to make improvements to the transmission.

The boat was originally put in the water at the port of catoosa. However, Jackson sailed it down the river recently to the Three Forks Harbor to give it a more permanent place to dock.

During that trip, he got insight into how the boat runs and where he needs to make adjustments.

“Now that we know how she responds, we’re making a tweak to the transmission. So we’ll get a little bit more speed and a lot less heat out of it,” Jackson said.

Right now the boat runs on a school bus engine but it overheats. So, like he’s done in the past he asked the internet about how to fix it. He says a race-car driver gave him a few tips on how to fix it and now he’s waiting on a part to be shipped.

Once that part arrives and is installed, he plans to test run the boat in a few weeks.

