OK Air National Guard aircraft crashes in Louisiana

OKLAHOMA CITY — A pilot is safe after an Oklahoma National Guard aircraft crashed in Beauregard, Louisiana on Tuesday.

Maj. Alexander Drummond, son of Gentner Drummond, piloted the F-16 but safely ejected before the crash.

The 138th Fighter Wing is located in Tulsa, but Maj. Drummond was taking part in a routine training mission that left from Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Texas.

The incident is under investigation and additional details will be provided once released by the Air Force.

Gentner Drummond released the following statement following the crash:

“As a parent, the first thing I wanted to know when I received the news of the crash was, of course – is he OK? I’m relieved to know that Alexander is alive, receiving outstanding medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.



The Air Force pilot in me wants all the details of exactly what happened, but it’s way too early for that. What I know at this point is that during a training run over Louisiana, Alexander had to ditch his F-16 in an empty Beauregard Parish field, sparing any injuries on the ground.



When you serve in the military, you put your life on the line day-in and day-out – whether our country is at war or not. As an American, I thank my son for his service and his commitment to fighting for our freedom.



God was watching over Alexander today, and I am so thankful for his safety and well-being. Our family looks forward to getting our arms around him as soon as possible.”

