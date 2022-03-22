Berryhill drivers not happy about new tolls on Gilcrease Turnpike

TULSA, Okla. — People driving from Berryhill to Tulsa will soon have to pay a turnpike toll. A one-mile stretch of road between West 41st and West 51st streets used to be free, but will soon be part of the new Gilcrease Turnpike.

Sarah Sanders lives in the Rolling Oaks neighborhood in Berryhill. She commutes to Tulsa using Gilcrease Road.

“That was our go-to route, the fastest route to and from work,” Sanders said.

The one-mile stretch of highway connects people to I-44, but soon it will become a part of the Gilcrease turnpike.

“It seems a little unreasonable, especially for those who live close by.”

For Berryhill resident Dustin Holloway, it’s now another expense to add to the list.

“You got gas, everything, and now you have to pay more just to drive around. It’s just another thing you’ll have to pay,” Holloway said.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority doesn’t know how much they will charge on that one-mile stretch of the turnpike. But, they plan to have a meeting with the Berryhill community before the turnpike opens.

