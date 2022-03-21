Child dies in Collinsville area mobile home fire

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — A child is dead after a fire Sunday morning at a Collinsville mobile home park.
Firefighters came out to the fire at Horsepen Trailer Park around 6:15 a.m. and tried pushing back the flames as they looked for the child inside who later died.
Two adults and a teenager made it out alive. One of those adults is the child's mother who is being treated for burns at a local hospital.
The fire took about 45 minutes to get under control.
Firefighters say they think the fire started in the kitchen, but they don't think there were working smoke detectors.
