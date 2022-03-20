Riverside Trail etiquette leaves some patrons frustrated

TULSA, Okla — As the weather warms up, more people are getting out to walk or bike the Riverside Trail system.

One trail user is frustrated with what she said is a "lack of etiquette".

Some parts of the Riverside Trail are separated into two lanes, one for cyclists and one for walkers.

In other areas, near 96th and Riverside, that is not the case.

Kathy said she's been using the Riverside Trails for four years, recently she has experienced more trail users not being courteous enough to warn another person as they pass.

She said this has caused her on multiple occasions to be startled as a cyclist flies by.

Kathy said when someone gets startled, that can lead to an accident.

She was out pushing her daughter in a wheelchair with her daughter holding a puppy in her lap when a cyclist passed without warning.

“When they went by us really fast it startled me and I stopped suddenly and the dog fell on to, Franky wasn’t hanging on tight enough so the dog fell onto the concrete and kind of hurt himself so it’s just a safety measure I think", Kathy said.

She said having etiquette is simple, just like when you drive a car you warn another driver of your action by using your turn signal.

Kathy explained the same goes for the trails, when you are going to pass someone you should alert them of your actions by saying something like "passing on your left".

While she felt there is a substantial amount of people not using trail etiquette, another trail-goer said he rides his bike often on the trials and feels more times than not people are shouting out those signals.

