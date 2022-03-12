Fatal mobile home fire in Broken Arrow leaves multiple dead

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — A mobile home fire that broke out Saturday morning leaves three dead and one hospitalized.

Broken Arrow Fire Fighters were dispatched to the area of East Kenosha Street and County Line Road for reports of a fire around 4:30 a.m..

BAFD said when they arrived the house was fully engulfed in flames and they had to immediately start search and rescue tactics.

Fire officials were able to rescue one child, but one adult and two children died from smoke inhalation.

One neighbor, Zack Grammer, told 2 News that they heard a loud noise around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning that rattled the neighborhood.

"It rattled my whole trailer and I stay just down the corner, it kind of scared me. I thought someone was trying to intrude into my home at first, so I took a second before I got up to check it out. By the time I got to my front living area I started hearing the screams, 'help help'", Grammer said.

Grammer said he tried to help but the flames had already spread through the home.

BAFD said the child that was rescued is in the hospital with burns to their arms, legs, and face.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire fighters aren't sure if smoke detectors were in the home, but they want to remind everyone to check your detectors and change the batteries when needed.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --