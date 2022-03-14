Watch
Tulsa bakery celebrating Pi Day on 3.14

Posted at 8:14 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 09:59:47-04

TULSA, Okla. — March 14th is a big day for math lovers and pie lovers.

Often called Pi Day because 3.14 is one of the most well-known mathematical constants and because if you say Pi people think of pie local bakery Antoinette's is celebrating with an array of pies today.

They also celebrated by hiding three apple pie statues around Tulsa. If you find the statue and take it to Antoinette's on 3-14 you can get free pie!

