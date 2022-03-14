Tulsa bakery celebrating Pi Day on 3.14

TULSA, Okla. — March 14th is a big day for math lovers and pie lovers.

Often called Pi Day because 3.14 is one of the most well-known mathematical constants and because if you say Pi people think of pie local bakery Antoinette's is celebrating with an array of pies today.

They also celebrated by hiding three apple pie statues around Tulsa. If you find the statue and take it to Antoinette's on 3-14 you can get free pie!

