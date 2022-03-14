Tulsa couple worried that high-value dog stolen

TULSA, Okla. — A local couple is worried their missing dog could be part of a trend involving thefts of high-value animals.

Bailey Christenbury and Jose Cordova say over the weekend their dog went missing from their home.

After searching for two days, they now fear he has been stolen.

"If a good Samaritan had him, he’d be home,” says Christenbury.

Christenbury and Cordova say when they got home from running errands, something was missing. Their beloved dog, Blueberry wasn’t there to greet them.

“It only took us a few minutes to realize he wasn’t here, and we panicked. At that point we both split up and began driving around the neighborhood calling for him.”

Christenbury says they posted about Blueberry on Ring and the Next Door app and got several responses, one lead suggesting Blueberry was spotted with a man at a local Walmart. They followed up on all the leads but to no avail.

Christenbury worries that blueberry might have been taken, because he is a French bulldog.

2 News Oklahoma recently looked into the value of this high-end breed which can sell for as much as $3,000 and are considered a gentle and kind breed.

“I do fear that. I’ve seen it on the news. Lady Gaga — her Frenchies were stolen. His breed is targeted, also his personality, French bulldogs tend to not be skittish,” says Christenbury.

“Blue was my baby. I don’t have any children and he meant a lot to me."

She offered advice to other pet owners, especially those who own more expensive dogs.

“My biggest one is he does have a GPS on him," she says. "Unfortunately the batteries die very quickly and my biggest regret is not keeping that thing charged."

The couple is offering a $1,500 reward for Blueberry’s safe return. They say you can drop him off, they won’t ask questions and they won’t get the police involved. If you spot blueberry, you can call or text Christenbury at 901-371-1615.

