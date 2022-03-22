Six Oklahoma high school students die in highway crash

TISHOMINGO, Okla. — Six high school students are dead after a crash in Johnston County on Tuesday.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol told KFOR that the six girls who go to Tishomingo High School were in a car that collided with a semi-truck at the junction of Highway 377 and State Highway 22.

Tishomingo Superintendent Bobby Waitman issued a statement Tuesday following the crash.

“We feel it is imperative that we inform you that our District has suffered a great loss today involving high school students,” Waitman said in a letter to parents and community members. “Our hearts are broken, and we are grieving with our students and staff. We have counselors available to students presently. We also have space prepared at Tishomingo High School with counselors available through the evening.”

The schools will be in session with staff focused on students' emotional well-being.

r>Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --