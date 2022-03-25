MLFNOW! broadcasts from Expo Square

TULSA, Okla — Major League Fishing has been broadcasting tournaments from Tulsa for the past three years.

This week for REDCREST - they set up a tv production set in the SageNet center at the Expo Square.

"That's the great thing about REDCREST. We'll have our set out there at the Expo. The anglers will get to stop by." says MLF Host, Chad Mckee.

The set is complete with a stage where the broadcasters will announce from, a production booth with lights and audio boards, and several cameras dispersed across the expo.

Along with the multiple cameras here in Tulsa, there are about a dozen out on Grand Lake.

"We have 10 cameras out there we have a drone camera. So we have a camera in the boat with ten different anglers at any one time. Which allows us to cover a bunch of the action."

Mckee says REDCREST'S coverage is unlike any other.

Back at the Expo Square -- when anglers aren't on the water, they'll also take a seat on stage for interviews on the MLFNOW! broadcast.

And when they're done, fishing fans will get the chance to meet their favorite anglers.

Mckee says broadcasting the show from the Expo Square is a great opportunity for the announcers, anglers, and fans.

"To be able to get out there, shake hands, meet the people who are the fans. Fans get to meet their angling heros out there at the expo, it's gonna be great.

To watch MLFNOW! you can visit MLF's website at MajorLeagueFishing.com

