Bass Pro Tour championship: Preparation underway at Grand Lake

GRAND LAKE, Okla. — Major League Fishing is preparing to kick off its REDCREST 2022 Bass Pro Tour championship at Grand Lake next week.

The tournament runs March 23-27 as it showcases the top 41 anglers from the 2021 season who will be competing for the championship and prize of $300,000.

“We are proud to host the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Shops REDCREST 2022 next week,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “This will be a large, family-friendly event with world-class anglers, and we also get to watch a Tulsa-based company thrive and shine on a national stage.”

What are the rules?

2 News Oklahoma's Shea Smith went out on the lake with a Major League Fishing official to get a rundown of how the competition works.

In traditional bass fishing competitions, anglers only weigh their five largest fish at the end of the day but in Major League Fishing it’s different.

“The main difference in that format and major league fishing format, in MLF is every fish counts," says Lance Lewis, competition crew chief.

Outdoor Sports Expo in Tulsa

As a part of the event, Major League Fishing is hosting an expo at the SageNet Center at Tulsa's Expo Square from March 25-27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

The expo will feature more than 130 booths and vendors with the latest products and gear in fishing, boating, hunting and camping. There will also be live shows, activities for children and and prize giveaways.

All 80 professional anglers on the Bass Pro Tour are also expected to be on hand as well as fishing legend Jimmy Houston.

How can you follow the competition?

Anglers will take off at Grand Lake daily at 7:30 a.m. and return as the competition ends at 4 p.m.

Fans can follow the event online throughout the day with MLF's live stream and score tracker.

