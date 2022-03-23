2022 REDCREST brings vendors, fans to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — There’s a lot of action happening at Grand Lake this weekend, however, there’s also a lot happening right here in Tulsa.

Vendors from all over the country are arriving for Bass Pro Tour’s 2022 REDCREST championship.

While the fishing is happening out on Grand Lake, Tulsa's Expo Square will feature all things outdoors, from fishing bait and gear to camping and hunting gear, and if you are in the market for a new boat, there are plenty to look at.

Throughout the weekend, there will be several different giveaways, from flat-screen TVs to visa gift cards. One lucky winner will even receive a 2022 Toyota Tundra on the final day of the expo.

There will also be a kids zone for families with children.

The MLFNOW! Live Stream broadcast will be broadcasting from a live remote set up right at Expo Square, so you can watch the anglers fish live.

Once the anglers are finished fishing for the day, they will come to the expo for live interviews and meet fans. Doors to the expo open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

