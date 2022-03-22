Oklahoma angler Edwin Evers prepares for REDCREST Bass Pro Tour Championship

TULSA, Okla. — The REDCREST Bass Pro Tour Championship kicks off Wednesday morning at Grand Lake.

Anglers have practiced, but now it's time to compete.

Edwin Evers makes his home in Talala, but for the rest of this week, he'll spend his days on Grand Lake in hopes of winning his second REDCREST Championship.

He said competing in his home state makes it even more special.

“It’s just a great fishing community, Green Country in itself is the heart of Bass Fishing in my opinion,” Edwin Evers said.

Forty-one of the top anglers from all across the country will compete for the prestigious REDCREST Championship title.

“The Redcrest is our championship, our world championship you know, the end of our season and we kind of kick off the next season off with it and to have it here in Tulsa on Grand Lake…It gives me goosebumps when I say it because my family is part of it you know so many friends,” he said.

Evers has 11 wins in his 23-year career, including the 2019 REDCREST Championship.

Edwin Evers talked to 2 News Oklahoma as he set up his gear for the 2022 REDCREST championship at Grand Lake.

“Hard work and perseverance gets you a long way,” Evers said.

While his passion for Bass fishing has earned him many titles. Evers said for him the sport has always been more than a competition, it's been a life-long dream.

“It’s just something I’ve always always wanted to do," Evers said.

The last time he competed at Grand Lake was in 2016 when he took home the Bassmaster Championship Title. He said this year, the lake will be different.

“When you’ve got this weather and this big change of water that just came into the lake, and all this rain, you know it may set them back a little bit that first day, but then if everything stabilizes, the rest of the week, you know, could just get really good,” Evers said.

He anticipates anglers will use a wide variety of techniques.

“There’s going to be people out there throwing jerk bait, people throwing a crank bait, you know I won a classic here on a jig, you know 29 pounds that final day, you know a spinner bait is going to come into play some, it’s a power fishing lake,” he said.

Evers said his key to doing well is not getting in a hurry.

“We’re going to have a couple of weather scenarios play throughout and you know different winds changing from the north to the south,” he said.

Even if you're not a fishing sports fan, Evers said you won't want to miss out on the Outdoor Sports Expo in Tulsa.

Anglers will be flown in from Grand Lake each evening starting on Friday.

“They’re giving away free screen TVs every hour, they’re giving away rod and reels every hour, you know, they’re giving away 500 dollar Bass Pro gift cards,” he said.

The Evers family also has a pecan farm and will be hosting a booth at the Outdoor Sorts Expo at Tulsa's SageNet Center.

Trust us, we tried a few, their pecans will lure you in.

