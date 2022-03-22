Watch
NewsLocal News

Photos: Talala's Edwin Evers talks preparations for 2022 REDCREST at Grand Lake

Edwin Evers talked to 2 News Oklahoma as he set up his gear for the 2022 REDCREST championship at Grand Lake.

Image from iOS (19).jpg
Edwin Evers talked to 2 News Oklahoma as he set up his gear for the 2022 REDCREST championship at Grand Lake.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
Image from iOS (22).jpg
Edwin Evers talked to 2 News Oklahoma as he set up his gear for the 2022 REDCREST championship at Grand Lake.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
Image from iOS (25).jpg
Edwin Evers talked to 2 News Oklahoma as he set up his gear for the 2022 REDCREST championship at Grand Lake.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
Image from iOS (23).jpg
Edwin Evers talked to 2 News Oklahoma as he set up his gear for the 2022 REDCREST championship at Grand Lake.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
Image from iOS (24).jpg
Edwin Evers talked to 2 News Oklahoma as he set up his gear for the 2022 REDCREST championship at Grand Lake.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
Image from iOS (21).jpg
Edwin Evers talked to 2 News Oklahoma as he set up his gear for the 2022 REDCREST championship at Grand Lake.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
Image from iOS (18).jpg
Edwin Evers talked to 2 News Oklahoma as he set up his gear for the 2022 REDCREST championship at Grand Lake.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
Image from iOS (20).jpg
Edwin Evers talked to 2 News Oklahoma as he set up his gear for the 2022 REDCREST championship at Grand Lake.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

Photos: Talala's Edwin Evers talks preparations for 2022 REDCREST at Grand Lake

close-gallery
  • Image from iOS (19).jpg
  • Image from iOS (22).jpg
  • Image from iOS (25).jpg
  • Image from iOS (23).jpg
  • Image from iOS (24).jpg
  • Image from iOS (21).jpg
  • Image from iOS (18).jpg
  • Image from iOS (20).jpg

Share

Edwin Evers talked to 2 News Oklahoma as he set up his gear for the 2022 REDCREST championship at Grand Lake.2 News Oklahoma
Edwin Evers talked to 2 News Oklahoma as he set up his gear for the 2022 REDCREST championship at Grand Lake.2 News Oklahoma
Edwin Evers talked to 2 News Oklahoma as he set up his gear for the 2022 REDCREST championship at Grand Lake.2 News Oklahoma
Edwin Evers talked to 2 News Oklahoma as he set up his gear for the 2022 REDCREST championship at Grand Lake.2 News Oklahoma
Edwin Evers talked to 2 News Oklahoma as he set up his gear for the 2022 REDCREST championship at Grand Lake.2 News Oklahoma
Edwin Evers talked to 2 News Oklahoma as he set up his gear for the 2022 REDCREST championship at Grand Lake.2 News Oklahoma
Edwin Evers talked to 2 News Oklahoma as he set up his gear for the 2022 REDCREST championship at Grand Lake.2 News Oklahoma
Edwin Evers talked to 2 News Oklahoma as he set up his gear for the 2022 REDCREST championship at Grand Lake.2 News Oklahoma
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next