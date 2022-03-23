Major League Fishing tournament kicks off Wednesday

GROVE, Okla. — The 2022 Major League Fishing REDCREST Bass Pro Tour Championship is set to kick off Wednesday morning.
The first three periods of fishing start today. Anglers will launch their lures from Wolf Creek Marina at around 7 a.m.
All 41 anglers will take off at the same time at high speeds and plan to be out until 4 p.m. to try and catch all the fish they can.
They'll go out and do it all again on Thursday. Then on Friday, the field is cut to just the top 20 anglers based on a two-day total cumulative weight of what they caught.
After that, the remaining 20 anglers will be split into two groups and compete on Friday and Saturday. The top five anglers from each group advance to the final day on Sunday.
To keep up with the latest in this year's tournament, click here.
