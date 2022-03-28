TPD investigating shooting at south Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa police officers are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in the area of East 61st Street South and South Peoria Avenue.

The victim is an adult woman who was shot inside the property of the apartment complex.

Police found the victim in a car in a second location.

There is no suspect info at this time.

This is an active scene, we will update as more information becomes available.

