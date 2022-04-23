Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police investigating double homicide in Oktaha

OKTAHA, Okla — Around 8:30 p.m. Friday night, officers with the Oktaha Police Department responded to the area of East 93rd Street South and South 40th Street West for reports of a shooting.

The victims, both Native American males, were declared deceased.

Officials have one person in custody in relation to the drive-by shooting.

Agents with the Oklahoma FBI and officers with the Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police Department assisted Oktaha police.

All agencies have cleared the scene, but this is still considered an ongoing investigation.

We will update as more information becomes available.

