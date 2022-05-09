2022 PGA Championship: Full field announced for tournament at Southern Hills

TULSA, Okla. — The PGA Championship announced the updated field Monday for the 2022 tournament at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa.
The new list represents what will be the full field of golfers to play in the sport's second major of the year starting next week.
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are still among the list of golf stars expected to participate. Woods came to Tulsa last month for a practice round.
* Signifies Team Of 20 Member
- Ancer, Abraham – MEXICO
- Arnaus, Adria – SPAIN
- *Beach, Alex – Stillwater, MN
- Beem, Rich – Austin, TX
- Bekker, Oliver – SOUTH AFRICA
- Berger, Daniel – Jupiter, FL
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan – SOUTH AFRICA
- *Bingaman, Brandon – Dallas, TX
- Bland, Richard – ENGLAND
- *Block, Michael – Mission Viejo, CA
- *Borchert, Matt – Winter Garden, FL
- Bradley, Keegan – Woodstock, VT
- Brehm, Ryan – Mt. Pleasant, MI
- Burmester, Dean – SOUTH AFRICA
- Burns, Sam – Shreveport, LA
- Canter, Laurie — England
- Cantlay, Patrick – Jupiter, FL
- Casey, Paul – ENGLAND
- Cejka, Alex – GERMANY
- Champ, Cameron – Sacramento, CA
- Cink, Stewart – Atlanta, GA
- *Collet, Tyler – Vero Beach, FL
- Conners, Corey – CANADA
- Daly, John – Dardanelle, AR
- Davis, Cam – AUSTRALIA
- Day, Jason – AUSTRALIA
- DeChambeau, Bryson – Dallas, TX
- *Dickinson, Paul – Montauk, NY
- Dufner, Jason – Auburn, AL
- English, Harris – Sea Island, GA
- *Feenstra, Tim – Fall City, WA
- Finau, Tony – Salt Lake City, UT
- Fitzpatrick, Matt – ENGLAND
- Fowler, Rickie – Murrieta, CA
- Fox, Ryan — New Zealand
- Fleetwood, Tommy – ENGLAND
- Garcia, Sergio – SPAIN
- Glover, Lucas – Jupiter, FL
- Gooch, Talor – Edmond, OK
- Grace, Branden - SOUTH AFRICA
- Griffin, Lanto — Jacksonville Beach, FL
- Harding, Jusin — SOUTH AFRICA
- Hadwin, Adam – CANADA
- Harman, Brian – Sea Island, GA
- Harrington, Padraig – IRELAND
- Hatton, Tyrrell – ENGLAND
- Henley, Russell — Columbus, GA
- Herbert, Lucas – AUSTRALIA
- Higa, Kazuki — JAPAN
- Higgo, Garrick – SOUTH AFRICA
- Higgs, Harry – Dallas, TX
- Hoge, Tom – Fargo, ND
- Hojgaard, Nicolai – DENMARK
- Homa, Max – Scottsdale, AZ
- Horschel, Billy – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
- Horsfield, Sam — ENGLAND
- Hoshino, Rikuya – JAPAN
- Hovland, Viktor – NORWAY
- Hughes, Mackenzie — CANADA
- *Hurt, Austin – Bainbridge Island, WA
- Im, Sungjae – REPUBLIC OF KOREA
- Inamori, Yuki - JAPAN
- *Inglis, Colin – Eugene, OR
- *Ishee, Nic – Dallas, TX
- Johnson, Dustin – Jupiter, FL
- Johnson, Zach – Sea Island, GA
- *Jones, Jared – Houston, TX
- Jones, Matt – AUSTRALIA
- Kaewkanjana, Sadom — THAILAND
- Kanaya, Takumi – JAPAN
- Kaymer, Martin – GERMANY
- Kim, Bio — REPUBLIC OF KOREA
- Kim, Chan – Gilbert, AZ
- Kim, Joohyung – REPUBLIC OF KOREA
- Kim, Si Woo – REPUBLIC OF KOREA
- Kinoshita, Ryosuke – JAPAN
- Kirk, Chris – Athens, GA
- Kisner, Kevin – Aiken, SC
- Kizzire, Patton — Sea Island, GA
- Koepka, Brooks – West Palm Beach, FL
- Kokrak, Jason – Hudson, OH
- Kozuma, Jinichiro — JAPAN
- Kuchar, Matt - Sea Island, GA
- Lahiri, Anirban — INDIA
- Larrazabal, Pablo - Spain
- Lee, K.H. — REPUBLIC OF KOREA
- Lee, Min Woo – AUSTRALIA
- Leishman, Marc — AUSTRALIA
- List, Luke – Augusta, GA
- Love III, Davis – Sea Island, GA
- Lowry, Shane – IRELAND
- MacIntyre, Robert – SCOTLAND
- Matsuyama, Hideki – JAPAN
- *McCarty, Sean – Solon, IA
- McIlroy, Rory – N. IRELAND
- McNealy, Maverick — Las Vegas, NV
- *Mendoza, Kyle – Oceanside, CA
- Merritt, Troy — Eagle, ID
- Micheel, Shaun – Memphis, TN
- Mickelson, Phil – Rancho Santa Fe, CA
- Mitchell, Keith — St. Simons Island, GA
- Molinari, Francesco – ITALY
- Morikawa, Collin – La Canada, CA
- *Mueller, Jesse – Phoenix, AR
- Munoz, Sebastian — COLOMBIA
- Na, Kevin — Las Vegas, NV
- *Newman, Dylan – Stamford, CT
- Niemann, Joaquin – CHILE
- Noren, Alex — SWEDEN
- Norris, Shaun – SOUTH AFRICA
- *Oakley, Zac – King of Prussia, PA
- Oosthuizen, Louis – SOUTH AFRICA
- Ortiz, Carlos – MÉXICO
- Palmer, Ryan – Colleyville, TX
- Pereira, Mito – CHILE
- Pieters, Thomas – BELGIUM
- Poulter, Ian – ENGLAND
- Power, Seamus – IRELAND
- *Pyne, Casey – Greenwich, CT
- Rahm, Jon – SPAIN
- Ramey, Chad – Fulton, MS
- Reed, Patrick – Houston, TX
- Riley, Davis — Dallas, TX
- Rose, Justin – ENGLAND
- Schauffele, Xander – San Diego, CA
- Scheffler, Scottie – Dallas, TX
- Scott, Adam – AUSTRALIA
- Simpson, Webb – Charlotte, NC
- Smith, Cameron – AUSTRALIA
- Spaun, J.J. – Scottsdale, AZ
- Spieth, Jordan – Dallas, TX
- Stenson, Henrik – SWEDEN
- Straka, Sepp – AUSTRIA
- Streelman, Kevin – Wheaton, IL
- Swafford, Hudson – Sea Island, GA
- Thomas, Justin – Louisville, KY
- Tringale, Cameron - Mission Viejo, CA
- van Rooyen, Erik – SOUTH AFRICA
- van Tonder, Daniel — SOUTH AFRICA
- Varner III, Harold – Gastonia, NC
- Vegas, Jhonattan - VENEZUELA
- *Vermeer, Ryan – Omaha, NE
- Walker, Jimmy – Terrell Hills, TX
- *Warren, Shawn – Falmouth, ME
- Watson, Bubba – Bagdad, FL
- Westwood, Lee – ENGLAND
- Wiesberger, Bernd – AUSTRIA
- Wise, Aaron — Jupiter, FL
- Wolff, Matthew – Agoura Hills, CA
- Woodland, Gary – Topeka, KS
- Woods, Tiger – Jupiter, FL
- *Worthington II, Wyatt – Reynoldsburg, OH
- Yang, Y.E. – REPUBLIC OF KOREA
- Young, Cameron — Scarborough, NY
- Zalatoris, Will – Dallas, TX
Woods won the PGA Championship in 2007 the last time it was held at Southern Hills. Mickelson won the 2021 PGA Championship in South Carolina.
The field also includes multiple golfers with Oklahoma ties such as Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler and Talor Gooch.
In total, the field includes 17 PGA Champions, 34 major champions, 3 World Golf Hall of Fame Members and four Ryder Cup captains. It also features the top 70 players who have earned the most PGA Championship points through the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship and the top-20 finishers from the 2022 PGA Professional Championship.
The final spot in the field is reserved for the winner of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
