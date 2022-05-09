2022 PGA Championship: Full field announced for tournament at Southern Hills

TULSA, Okla. — The PGA Championship announced the updated field Monday for the 2022 tournament at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa.

The new list represents what will be the full field of golfers to play in the sport's second major of the year starting next week.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are still among the list of golf stars expected to participate. Woods came to Tulsa last month for a practice round.

Ancer, Abraham – MEXICO

Abraham – MEXICO Arnaus , Adria – SPAIN

, Adria – SPAIN *Beach , Alex – Stillwater, MN

, Alex – Stillwater, MN Beem, Rich – Austin, TX

Rich – Austin, TX Bekker , Oliver – SOUTH AFRICA

, Oliver – SOUTH AFRICA Berger , Daniel – Jupiter, FL

, Daniel – Jupiter, FL Bezuidenhout, Christiaan – SOUTH AFRICA

Christiaan – SOUTH AFRICA *Bingaman , Brandon – Dallas, TX

, Brandon – Dallas, TX Bland , Richard – ENGLAND

, Richard – ENGLAND *Block , Michael – Mission Viejo, CA

, Michael – Mission Viejo, CA *Borchert , Matt – Winter Garden, FL

, Matt – Winter Garden, FL Bradley , Keegan – Woodstock, VT

, Keegan – Woodstock, VT Brehm , Ryan – Mt. Pleasant, MI

, Ryan – Mt. Pleasant, MI Burmester , Dean – SOUTH AFRICA

, Dean – SOUTH AFRICA Burns , Sam – Shreveport, LA

, Sam – Shreveport, LA Canter , Laurie — England

, Laurie — England Cantlay , Patrick – Jupiter, FL

, Patrick – Jupiter, FL Casey , Paul – ENGLAND

, Paul – ENGLAND Cejka , Alex – GERMANY

, Alex – GERMANY Champ , Cameron – Sacramento, CA

, Cameron – Sacramento, CA Cink, Stewart – Atlanta, GA

Stewart – Atlanta, GA *Collet , Tyler – Vero Beach, FL

, Tyler – Vero Beach, FL Conners , Corey – CANADA

, Corey – CANADA Daly , John – Dardanelle, AR

, John – Dardanelle, AR Davis , Cam – AUSTRALIA

, Cam – AUSTRALIA Day , Jason – AUSTRALIA

, Jason – AUSTRALIA DeChambeau , Bryson – Dallas, TX

, Bryson – Dallas, TX *Dickinson , Paul – Montauk, NY

, Paul – Montauk, NY Dufner , Jason – Auburn, AL

, Jason – Auburn, AL English , Harris – Sea Island, GA

, Harris – Sea Island, GA *Feenstra , Tim – Fall City, WA

, Tim – Fall City, WA Finau , Tony – Salt Lake City, UT

, Tony – Salt Lake City, UT Fitzpatrick , Matt – ENGLAND

, Matt – ENGLAND Fowler , Rickie – Murrieta, CA

, Rickie – Murrieta, CA Fox , Ryan — New Zealand

, Ryan — New Zealand Fleetwood , Tommy – ENGLAND

, Tommy – ENGLAND Garcia , Sergio – SPAIN

, Sergio – SPAIN Glover , Lucas – Jupiter, FL

, Lucas – Jupiter, FL Gooch , Talor – Edmond, OK

, Talor – Edmond, OK Grace , Branden - SOUTH AFRICA

, Branden - SOUTH AFRICA Griffin , Lanto — Jacksonville Beach, FL

, Lanto — Jacksonville Beach, FL Harding , Jusin — SOUTH AFRICA

, Jusin — SOUTH AFRICA Hadwin , Adam – CANADA

, Adam – CANADA Harman , Brian – Sea Island, GA

, Brian – Sea Island, GA Harrington , Padraig – IRELAND

, Padraig – IRELAND Hatton , Tyrrell – ENGLAND

, Tyrrell – ENGLAND Henley , Russell — Columbus, GA

, Russell — Columbus, GA Herbert , Lucas – AUSTRALIA

, Lucas – AUSTRALIA Higa , Kazuki — JAPAN

, Kazuki — JAPAN Higgo , Garrick – SOUTH AFRICA

, Garrick – SOUTH AFRICA Higgs , Harry – Dallas, TX

, Harry – Dallas, TX Hoge , Tom – Fargo, ND

, Tom – Fargo, ND Hojgaard, Nicolai – DENMARK

Nicolai – DENMARK Homa , Max – Scottsdale, AZ

, Max – Scottsdale, AZ Horschel , Billy – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

, Billy – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL Horsfield , Sam — ENGLAND

, Sam — ENGLAND Hoshino , Rikuya – JAPAN

, Rikuya – JAPAN Hovland , Viktor – NORWAY

, Viktor – NORWAY Hughes , Mackenzie — CANADA

, Mackenzie — CANADA *Hurt , Austin – Bainbridge Island, WA

, Austin – Bainbridge Island, WA Im , Sungjae – REPUBLIC OF KOREA

, Sungjae – REPUBLIC OF KOREA Inamori , Yuki - JAPAN

, Yuki - JAPAN *Inglis , Colin – Eugene, OR

, Colin – Eugene, OR *Ishee , Nic – Dallas, TX

, Nic – Dallas, TX Johnson , Dustin – Jupiter, FL

, Dustin – Jupiter, FL Johnson , Zach – Sea Island, GA

, Zach – Sea Island, GA *Jones , Jared – Houston, TX

, Jared – Houston, TX Jones , Matt – AUSTRALIA

, Matt – AUSTRALIA Kaewkanjana , Sadom — THAILAND

, Sadom — THAILAND Kanaya , Takumi – JAPAN

, Takumi – JAPAN Kaymer , Martin – GERMANY

, Martin – GERMANY Kim , Bio — REPUBLIC OF KOREA

, Bio — REPUBLIC OF KOREA Kim , Chan – Gilbert, AZ

, Chan – Gilbert, AZ Kim , Joohyung – REPUBLIC OF KOREA

, Joohyung – REPUBLIC OF KOREA Kim , Si Woo – REPUBLIC OF KOREA

, Si Woo – REPUBLIC OF KOREA Kinoshita , Ryosuke – JAPAN

, Ryosuke – JAPAN Kirk , Chris – Athens, GA

, Chris – Athens, GA Kisner , Kevin – Aiken, SC

, Kevin – Aiken, SC Kizzire , Patton — Sea Island, GA

, Patton — Sea Island, GA Koepka , Brooks – West Palm Beach, FL

, Brooks – West Palm Beach, FL Kokrak , Jason – Hudson, OH

, Jason – Hudson, OH Kozuma , Jinichiro — JAPAN

, Jinichiro — JAPAN Kuchar , Matt - Sea Island, GA

, Matt - Sea Island, GA Lahiri , Anirban — INDIA

, Anirban — INDIA Larrazabal , Pablo - Spain

, Pablo - Spain Lee , K.H. — REPUBLIC OF KOREA

, K.H. — REPUBLIC OF KOREA Lee , Min Woo – AUSTRALIA

, Min Woo – AUSTRALIA Leishman, Marc — AUSTRALIA

List , Luke – Augusta, GA

, Luke – Augusta, GA Love III , Davis – Sea Island, GA

, Davis – Sea Island, GA Lowry , Shane – IRELAND

, Shane – IRELAND MacIntyre , Robert – SCOTLAND

, Robert – SCOTLAND Matsuyama , Hideki – JAPAN

, Hideki – JAPAN *McCarty , Sean – Solon, IA

, Sean – Solon, IA McIlroy , Rory – N. IRELAND

, Rory – N. IRELAND McNealy , Maverick — Las Vegas, NV

, Maverick — Las Vegas, NV *Mendoza , Kyle – Oceanside, CA

, Kyle – Oceanside, CA Merritt , Troy — Eagle, ID

, Troy — Eagle, ID Micheel , Shaun – Memphis, TN

, Shaun – Memphis, TN Mickelson , Phil – Rancho Santa Fe, CA

, Phil – Rancho Santa Fe, CA Mitchell , Keith — St. Simons Island, GA

, Keith — St. Simons Island, GA Molinari, Francesco – ITALY

Francesco – ITALY Morikawa , Collin – La Canada, CA

, Collin – La Canada, CA *Mueller , Jesse – Phoenix, AR

, Jesse – Phoenix, AR Munoz , Sebastian — COLOMBIA

, Sebastian — COLOMBIA Na , Kevin — Las Vegas, NV

, Kevin — Las Vegas, NV *Newman , Dylan – Stamford, CT

, Dylan – Stamford, CT Niemann, Joaquin – CHILE

Joaquin – CHILE Noren , Alex — SWEDEN

, Alex — SWEDEN Norris, Shaun – SOUTH AFRICA

Shaun – SOUTH AFRICA *Oakley , Zac – King of Prussia, PA

, Zac – King of Prussia, PA Oosthuizen, Louis – SOUTH AFRICA

Louis – SOUTH AFRICA Ortiz , Carlos – MÉXICO

, Carlos – MÉXICO Palmer , Ryan – Colleyville, TX

, Ryan – Colleyville, TX Pereira , Mito – CHILE

, Mito – CHILE Pieters , Thomas – BELGIUM

, Thomas – BELGIUM Poulter , Ian – ENGLAND

, Ian – ENGLAND Power, Seamus – IRELAND

Seamus – IRELAND *Pyne , Casey – Greenwich, CT

, Casey – Greenwich, CT Rahm , Jon – SPAIN

, Jon – SPAIN Ramey , Chad – Fulton, MS

, Chad – Fulton, MS Reed , Patrick – Houston, TX

, Patrick – Houston, TX Riley , Davis — Dallas, TX

, Davis — Dallas, TX Rose , Justin – ENGLAND

, Justin – ENGLAND Schauffele , Xander – San Diego, CA

, Xander – San Diego, CA Scheffler , Scottie – Dallas, TX

, Scottie – Dallas, TX Scott , Adam – AUSTRALIA

, Adam – AUSTRALIA Simpson , Webb – Charlotte, NC

, Webb – Charlotte, NC Smith , Cameron – AUSTRALIA

, Cameron – AUSTRALIA Spaun , J.J. – Scottsdale, AZ

, J.J. – Scottsdale, AZ Spieth , Jordan – Dallas, TX

, Jordan – Dallas, TX Stenson , Henrik – SWEDEN

, Henrik – SWEDEN Straka , Sepp – AUSTRIA

, Sepp – AUSTRIA Streelman , Kevin – Wheaton, IL

, Kevin – Wheaton, IL Swafford, Hudson – Sea Island, GA

Hudson – Sea Island, GA Thomas , Justin – Louisville, KY

, Justin – Louisville, KY Tringale , Cameron - Mission Viejo, CA

, Cameron - Mission Viejo, CA van Rooyen , Erik – SOUTH AFRICA

, Erik – SOUTH AFRICA van Tonder , Daniel — SOUTH AFRICA

, Daniel — SOUTH AFRICA Varner III , Harold – Gastonia, NC

, Harold – Gastonia, NC Vegas , Jhonattan - VENEZUELA

, Jhonattan - VENEZUELA *Vermeer , Ryan – Omaha, NE

, Ryan – Omaha, NE Walker , Jimmy – Terrell Hills, TX

, Jimmy – Terrell Hills, TX *Warren , Shawn – Falmouth, ME

, Shawn – Falmouth, ME Watson , Bubba – Bagdad, FL

, Bubba – Bagdad, FL Westwood , Lee – ENGLAND

, Lee – ENGLAND Wiesberger , Bernd – AUSTRIA

, Bernd – AUSTRIA Wise , Aaron — Jupiter, FL

, Aaron — Jupiter, FL Wolff, Matthew – Agoura Hills, CA

Matthew – Agoura Hills, CA Woodland , Gary – Topeka, KS

, Gary – Topeka, KS Woods , Tiger – Jupiter, FL

, Tiger – Jupiter, FL *Worthington II, Wyatt – Reynoldsburg, OH

– Reynoldsburg, OH Yang , Y.E. – REPUBLIC OF KOREA

, Y.E. – REPUBLIC OF KOREA Young , Cameron — Scarborough, NY

, Cameron — Scarborough, NY Zalatoris , Will – Dallas, TX

, Will – Dallas, TX * Signifies Team Of 20 Member

Woods won the PGA Championship in 2007 the last time it was held at Southern Hills. Mickelson won the 2021 PGA Championship in South Carolina.

The field also includes multiple golfers with Oklahoma ties such as Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler and Talor Gooch.

In total, the field includes 17 PGA Champions, 34 major champions, 3 World Golf Hall of Fame Members and four Ryder Cup captains. It also features the top 70 players who have earned the most PGA Championship points through the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship and the top-20 finishers from the 2022 PGA Professional Championship.

The final spot in the field is reserved for the winner of the AT&T Byron Nelson.

