Flashback: Tiger Woods wins 2007 PGA Championship in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The PGA Championship returns to Southern Hills Country Club in 2022 for the first time since 2007.

The 2007 tournament marked the 13th major win for a 31-year-old Tiger Woods and his fourth PGA Championship win.

Temperatures hovered around 100 degrees at Southern Hills throughout the week, but it didn't stop Woods from having one of the most spectacular performances of his legendary career.

He shot an opening round of 72 to sit a few strokes back of the lead after the first day but stormed ahead on that Friday with a round worthy of the triple-digit temperatures with a scorching score of 63.

Charlie Riedel/AP Tiger Woods during the second round of the 89th PGA Golf Championship at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Aug. 10, 2007. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Woods followed it up with two-straight rounds of 69 to hold off the likes of Ernie Els and Woody Austin with a final score of 8-under par.

"If you would ask me that 12 years into my career would I have had this many wins and this many majors, there's no way," Woods said. "I've exceeded my own expectations and I'm certainly not against that."

Woods went on to win the U.S. Open in 2008 but battled through injuries over the next decade until winning The Masters in 2019.

After a 2021 car accident, it's unknown when Woods could make a return to major tournaments.

