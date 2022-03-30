1
2022 PGA Championship
The 2022 PGA Championship is scheduled for May 19-22 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa.
2022 PGA Championship Videos
Sports
Arkansas State basketball coach announces he's leaving program for hotel job
Sarah Dewberry
2:45 PM, Mar 30, 2022
Local News
Photos: Preparations underway at Southern Hills for 2022 PGA Championship
1:11 PM, Mar 30, 2022
Sports
ORU parts ways with women's basketball coach Misti Cussen
Ryan Love
10:46 AM, Mar 30, 2022
Sports
NFL owners approve rule change for OT in playoffs
The Associated Press & Scripps National
12:32 PM, Mar 29, 2022
Sports
Tickets to Final Four skyrocket for Duke-UNC, Kansas-Nova matchups
Sarah Dewberry
5:14 PM, Mar 28, 2022
Sports
OSU's Boone Pickens Stadium getting $40 million renovation
Ryan Love
1:24 PM, Mar 28, 2022
Sports
ONEOK Field gets lighting upgrade to help player, fan experience
Ryan Love
12:29 PM, Mar 28, 2022
Homepage Showcase
9:10 PM, Mar 27, 2022
Local News
Baseball is back: Tulsans head to Lacy Park for America's pastime
Ryan Love
6:15 PM, Mar 26, 2022
Sports
Nike partners with Vanessa Bryant to make shoes honoring Kobe, daughter
Sarah Dewberry
2:23 PM, Mar 25, 2022
Sports
Notae, Arkansas muscle top overall seed Gonzaga out of NCAAs
AP
1:14 PM, Mar 25, 2022
Sports
Crowd goes wild after blind Michigan teen sinks free throw
WXMI Staff
12:17 PM, Mar 25, 2022
Sports
Calgary Flames sue insurers for $125M over COVID losses
Sarah Dewberry
5:05 PM, Mar 24, 2022
Sports
Michaels, Herbstreit to call Prime Video's NFL package
The Associated Press & Scripps National
11:03 AM, Mar 24, 2022
Sports
FC Tulsa, 'Super Dario' sneak past Landon Donovan's San Diego Loyal SC
Ryan Love
10:55 AM, Mar 24, 2022
