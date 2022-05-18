Nike releases golf shoe in honor of 2022 PGA Championship, Route 66

TULSA, Okla. — Nike is letting fans get their real kicks all thanks to Route 66. The big-name sports brand is releasing a golf shoe inspired by the 2022 PGA Championship and the Mother Road.

It's not unusual for Nike to release golf shoes during major tournaments. Set to be sold starting this week in honor of this year's PGA Championship, Nike is releasing a limited-edition version of their Air Max 90 G golf shoes.

The shoes have details honoring Tulsa and Route 66. The insole is printed with a map of Tulsa with a highway sign printing "Nike '72" as a nod to the historic Route 66 highway signs. 1972 is the year Nike was founded.

Route 66 was one of the first major highways in the country, running through eight states, including Oklahoma.

Nike's description of the shoe on their website reads:

Get your kicks, inspired by Route 66. The Nike Air Max 90 G stays true to the original icon, with a Max Air unit in the heel, and adds integrated traction for exceptional grip. A Swoosh logo paired with a Route 66 logo on the tongue pays tribute to 1 of America’s original highways. The outsole is made with at least 13% Nike Grind material.

The shoes are available on Nike's website or at any Golf Galaxy location for the retail price of $150.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --