Turfgrass at Southern Hills created at Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. — All eyes are on Southern Hills Country Club for the PGA Championship.

“There are many good players here. It’s enjoyable,” said Dr. Yanqui Wu.

When he can, Dr. Yanqui Wu is keeping up with PGA Championship rounds. It’s really the grass though, that’s caught his eye.

“Especially the grass, it’s good looking at that place,” said Wu, a professor and grass breeder at Oklahoma State University.

He was one of the researchers who spent years making the turfgrass used at Southern Hills, Dodger Stadium, and Churchill Downs a reality.

“That’s a long time. It’s plant breeding, grass breeding work,” said Wu.

Researchers started working on the Tahoma 31 bermudagrass 15 years ago. They took samples from Africa and China, crossed them, and tested them in 20 different locations across the country.

The testing took a decade.

“We look at turfgrass quality, color, and uniformity,” Wu said. He says they also test for freeze tolerance, drought tolerance, and traffic tolerance.

“Traffic tolerance is top-level, so it’s used in many football fields and golf courses."

In 2017, OSU started licensing the Tahoma 31 to local farmers and businesses. About two years ago, Southern Hills started using it.

The OSU research team isn’t stopping there. They’re getting two other new grasses ready for commercial production.

Wu says for everyday Oklahomans, the grasses they are creating will save water and fertilizer, benefitting the entire community.

