Gunshots fired at police officer during south Tulsa chase

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested two people Thursday after a chase that saw shots fired at officers before it ended.

The Tulsa Police Department says officers responded to a call about "suspicious activity" near 76th Street South and Yale around 7 a.m. The caller said two men were looking into the windows of houses.

An officer found two people that matched the description and tried to stop them. Police say they both immediately ran and the officer chased after them.

Police say one of them fired two gunshots at the officer, but the officer wasn't hit.

The officer shifted the chase and caught Yitwan Gipson who told the officer he'd thrown a pistol to the ground right before he got caught. Officers found the gun and arrested Gipson.

Police say they tracked the other man, Demario Morrison, to his aunt's home where they found and arrested him. They found a pistol that had been stolen out of Broken Arrow.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --