Police chase involving stolen truck, trailer ends with crash in Jenks

JENKS, Okla. — An early morning police pursuit ended with a stolen truck with a trailer crashing in Jenks on Wednesday,

Sapulpa police responded to calls regarding reports of a stolen trailer early Wednesday morning. During their investigation, they spotted a truck with the stolen trailer.

Officers attempted to pull the truck over, but the driver never stopped which led to a pursuit.

The pursuit started in Sapulpa and traveled through the Tulsa metro area, involving multiple law enforcement agencies like Jenks police and Tulsa County Sheriff's officers.

At one point during the chase, the driver went into a ditch and sped past two school buses trying to pick up children for the school day.

The driver ended up exiting off the Creek Turnpike at the Jenks Elm Street exit before losing control and clipping powerlines before crashing at 111th and Elm.

No one was injured during the pursuit, except for the driver of the stolen truck and trailer.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and is now in custody.

