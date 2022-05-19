2022 PGA Championship: Updates from first round at Southern Hills

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 PGA Championship teed off at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa on Thursday morning.

We're tracking updates from the tournament as the biggest names in golf look to add one of the sports four majors to their resumes.

>> See the live PGA Championship scoreboard here

John Daly tees off, and the 2022 #PGAChamp is underway. pic.twitter.com/Q7wfOqPf38 — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 19, 2022

Thursday - Round 1

Thursday's round is highlighted by the 8:11 a.m. start time for the marquee group of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlory and Jordan Spieth. The three warmed up quickly along with the temperatures to start the morning.

Woods started strong with a birdie on the group's first hole at the 10th, but McIlroy charged ahead with four-straight birdies on the front 9.

