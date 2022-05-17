Woods, Spieth, McIlroy grouped together for PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla. — Tiger Woods highlights a star-studded grouping scheduled to tee off Thursday as the 2022 PGA Championship gets underway at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa.

Woods joins Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth in the grouping teeing off on the 10th hole at 8:11 a.m. Thursday and the 1st hole at 1:36 p.m. Friday.

Woods, a four-time PGA champion and 15-time major winner, is making his second major start since a car crash late last year. He finished tied for 47th at the 2022 Masters.

McIlroy is looking for his fifth major win and third PGA Championship win. A win for Spieth would complete the career grand slam as he's won at the sport's other three majors.

