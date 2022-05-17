Fans meet, watch PGA stars on first day of practice

TULSA, Okla. — Day 2 of the practice rounds before the PGA Championship is here and we're got a lot to talk about from day 1.

Thousands of people came out for the first day of practice and even got to meet some of their favorite players as they walked in.

Despite the heat, fans came out in droves on Monday in hopes of running into their golf idols. Those who hoped to see golf superstar Tiger Woods practice got their wish.

Woods began his first practice round around 8:30 a.m. and drew a big crowd the entire time he practiced.

Some wanting autographs and pictures, while others just hoped for a hello or even a fist bump. For one fan, actually meeting Woods was a great first day.

“It was pretty cool. It was nice to meet him. He shot a pretty good drive and he shot some good chips too," says one fan.

While Woods brought a lot of attention as people anticipate his comeback after his February 2021 crash, some hometown players got the love too.

Across the course, you could hear chants of "Boomer Sooner" and "Go Pokes" as former golfers from both universities teed up yesterday.

