Tiger Woods talks bouncing back, road to recovery

TULSA, Okla. — Today is the final practice round for golfers before the PGA Championship officially tees off on Thursday.

Tiger Woods took yesterday off but still made time to talk to the media about how he's feeling just 15 months after that horrific car crash that nearly caused him to lose his leg.

Woods successfully bounced back from those four challenging rounds at Augusta last month, but the big question is how will his body hold up going forward, especially this weekend.

In Wednesday's press conference, Woods talked for 30 minutes with the media, detailing his struggles and everything he's had to overcome. He spoke about nearly losing a leg nearly a year ago, but now he's here at Southern Hills.

He says he can still walk and still hit a golf ball, but he still has some limitations and may always have them. Woods is determined to continue practicing and getting better.

"I'm having more days which are better, more positive," says Woods. "Able to practice a little bit longer so I am able to do activities and things that I was hoping to do."

Woods said that after Monday's practice round, he was sore and hurting. He said it wasn't fun, but after an ice bath, he's working to get stronger.

He believes that overall, he has a 50/50 chance to make the cut at the PGA Championship. 2 News will keep you updated on how well he does.

