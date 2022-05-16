PGA Hope Secretary's Cup tees off at Indian Springs golf course

TULSA, Okla. — As the PGA Championship's practice rounds kicked off at Southern Hills Monday, another important golf event honoring our nation’s military veterans got underway at Indian Springs in Broken Arrow. The PGA HOPE Secretary’s Cup is an annual competition for veterans from across the country.

Twelve teams have gathered here at the club at Indian Springs to compete. HOPE stands for “Helping Our Patriots Everywhere,” which is associated with the PGA National Foundation.

It’s the only veteran’s golf program certified by the Veterans Association as a “rehabilitation program.” Not only does it help veterans get exercise, but also helps them manage their mental health which includes coping with PTSD, anxiety and isolation.

“We’re really passionate about the game of golf and what it can do to help individuals and help give them opportunities in their life. PGA Hope is truly saving lives and we’re really proud of that,” president of the PGA of America, Jim Richerson said.

The competitors came from as far away as New York and California with each team accompanied by a PGA professional for the 9-hole competition.

To learn more about the PGA Hope program, CLICK HERE.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --