Watch
Sports2022 PGA Championship

Photos: Bill Spiller, the Tulsa native who helped break PGA's color barrier

Bill Spiller, the man from Tulsa who helped break golf's color barrier in the mid-1900s. All photos provided by the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame.

Joe Louis Golfing with Bill Spiller
Bill Spiller, the man from Tulsa who helped break golf's color barrier in the mid-1900s.Photo by: Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame
BillSpiller_good.jpg
Bill Spiller, the man from Tulsa who helped break golf's color barrier in the mid-1900s.Photo by: Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame
L Reed - B Spiller - T Rhodes - J Lewis.jpg
Bill Spiller, the man from Tulsa who helped break golf's color barrier in the mid-1900s.Photo by: Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame
Professional Golfer Bill Spiller
Bill Spiller, the man from Tulsa who helped break golf's color barrier in the mid-1900s.Photo by: Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame
Bill Spiller.JPG
Bill Spiller, the man from Tulsa who helped break golf's color barrier in the mid-1900s.Photo by: Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame
© Copyright 2013 CorbisCorporation
Bill Spiller, the man from Tulsa who helped break golf's color barrier in the mid-1900s.Photo by: Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame
Spiller.jpg
Bill Spiller, the man from Tulsa who helped break golf's color barrier in the mid-1900s.Photo by: Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame
Spiller_2.jpg
Bill Spiller, the man from Tulsa who helped break golf's color barrier in the mid-1900s.Photo by: Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame
Spiller_daughter.png
Bill Spiller, the man from Tulsa who helped break golf's color barrier in the mid-1900s.Photo by: Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame

Photos: Bill Spiller, the Tulsa native who helped break PGA's color barrier

close-gallery
  • Joe Louis Golfing with Bill Spiller
  • BillSpiller_good.jpg
  • L Reed - B Spiller - T Rhodes - J Lewis.jpg
  • Professional Golfer Bill Spiller
  • Bill Spiller.JPG
  • © Copyright 2013 CorbisCorporation
  • Spiller.jpg
  • Spiller_2.jpg
  • Spiller_daughter.png

Share

Bill Spiller, the man from Tulsa who helped break golf's color barrier in the mid-1900s.Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame
Bill Spiller, the man from Tulsa who helped break golf's color barrier in the mid-1900s.Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame
Bill Spiller, the man from Tulsa who helped break golf's color barrier in the mid-1900s.Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame
Bill Spiller, the man from Tulsa who helped break golf's color barrier in the mid-1900s.Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame
Bill Spiller, the man from Tulsa who helped break golf's color barrier in the mid-1900s.Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame
Bill Spiller, the man from Tulsa who helped break golf's color barrier in the mid-1900s.Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame
Bill Spiller, the man from Tulsa who helped break golf's color barrier in the mid-1900s.Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame
Bill Spiller, the man from Tulsa who helped break golf's color barrier in the mid-1900s.Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame
Bill Spiller, the man from Tulsa who helped break golf's color barrier in the mid-1900s.Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next