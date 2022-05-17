PGA food, drink prices surprise some fans

TULSA, Okla. — One thing catching the eyes of Tulsans and out-of-town visitors from the PGA Championship is the food and drinks being offered.

Some fans took to social media to talk about the high prices of both on Monday during the first day of practice rounds at Southern Hills.

There are a lot of food and drink options for people attending the PGA Championship this week. At least 8 stops are offered along the course for people to choose from.

All the staples are there at each stop. From chips to ice cream, to all of your mainstay beverages, including beer which is drawing quite a bit of attention.

A single can of Michelob Ultra is going for $18 apiece.

Championship officials say there is a logical reason for that.

“We survey, we look at data of what other stadiums are doing... So it might be a little bit more than what you’re seeing at an Oklahoma State game but this is a major championship," Bryan Karns, Championship director, explains. "I mean this is comparable to the Super Bowl or the largest sporting events in the world."

Breaking down the price of one Michelob Ultra beer is they are 25-ounce cans which come out to $9 per 12.5 ounces.

If you're hoping to get around those beer prices by bringing in a cooler, no can do. Outside food and drinks are not allowed. However, you can bring in one unopened bottle of water inside Southern Hills.

