2022 PGA Championship: How do golfers qualify to play?

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 PGA Championship is scheduled to start at Southern Hills on May 19 featuring some of the game's best golfers.
By the tournament's qualifying rules, almost all of the top-100 ranked players in the world would qualify, along with a handful of others who would be invited or meet one of several other qualifications:
- Every former PGA Champion.
- Winners of the last five U.S. Opens.
- Winners of the last five Masters.
- Winners of the last five Open Championships.
- Winners of the last three Players Championships.
- The most recent Senior PGA Champion.
- The low 15 scorers and ties in the previous PGA Championship.
- The top-20 low scorers in the last PGA Professional Championship.
- The 70 leaders in official money standings on the PGA Tour (starting one week before the previous year’s PGA Championship and ending two weeks before the current year’s PGA Championship).
- Members of the most recent U.S. and European Ryder Cup Teams, provided they are in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking as of one week before the start of the tournament.
- Any tournament winner co-sponsored or approved by the PGA Tour since the previous PGA Championship.
- The PGA of America reserves the right to invite additional players not included in the categories listed above.
- The total field is a maximum of 156 players.
>> Follow the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter