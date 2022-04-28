Tiger Woods spotted in Tulsa, playing at Southern Hills golf course

TULSA, Okla. — Tiger Woods is in Tulsa and is testing out his skills at a local golf course ahead of the PGA Championship.

Woods' plane flew in from Florida and was spotted at Tulsa International Airport on Thursday.

It was announced earlier this week that Woods was one of many golfers who made the field list for the upcoming PGA Championship. Other golfers with Oklahoma ties have also been listed to play.

As of April 28, Woods has not withdrawn his name from the field expected to compete. Despite being listed, this doesn't mean Woods will end up playing at the Tulsa golf course in May.

2 News Sports Director Cayden McFarland says Woods is heading out to Southern Hills to check out the course ahead of the major competition. Woods was spotted playing the course earlier today.

The 2022 PGA Championship is set to kick off on May 16 and last until May 22.

