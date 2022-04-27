Ex-Tulsa officer convicted in crossbow, poison arrow murder gets parole

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt granted parole to a former Tulsa police officer who killed a woman with a crossbow in 1982, Stitt's office said Wednesday.

Jimmie Dean Stohler, 69, killed 30-year-old Michele Rae Powers with a crossbow and poisoned-tip arrow just outside her apartment on Cherry Street. A jury convicted Stohler of first-degree murder and soliciting murder.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 4-0 to recommend him for parole.

Stitt spokesperson Charlie Hannema sent 2 News Oklahoma the following statement about Stitt's decision:

"Jimmie Dean Stohler’s parole application came to the governor after a 4-0 recommendation from the Pardon and Parole Board in favor of paroling Mr. Stohler to the street. Governor Stitt accepted the recommendation."

Former Gov. Mary Fallin previously denied a request for Stohler's parole.

