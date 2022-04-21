Legislature passes Oklahoma bill banning nonbinary birth certificates

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State House passed a bill Thursday that would ban nonbinary designations on birth certificates in the state.

Senate Bill 1100 came about after Gov. Kevin Stitt directed the state health department to stop issuing nonbinary birth certificates in 2021 because Stitt said they'd done so without authorization under state law.

The bill restricts the designations on Oklahoma birth certificates to male or female.

The Senate approved the bill in March, so it now will head to Stitt's desk for final approval.

